Supernus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.1 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

