Super Micro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $168.3 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Super Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10 billion to $11 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Super Micro expects full-year revenue of $36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.