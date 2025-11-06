Sunrun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.6 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $724.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.9 million.

