Sunoco LP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 7:23 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported net income of $137 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $6.03 billion in the period.

