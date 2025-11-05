Sunoco LP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported net income of $137 million in its third…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $6.03 billion in the period.

