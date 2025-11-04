Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Suncor Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Suncor Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 6:12 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.18 billion in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $9.2 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up