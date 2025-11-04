Suncor Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.18 billion in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.18 billion in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $9.2 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.