Sturm Ruger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period.

