StubHub: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.29 billion in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.25 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.91 per share.

The online ticket marketplace posted revenue of $468.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.4 million.

