Stratasys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $137 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.4 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 16 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $550 million to $560 million.

