Stoneridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period.

Stoneridge expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $870 million.

