Stellus Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.