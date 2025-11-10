Steel Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Monday reported profit of $71.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Monday reported profit of $71.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.43.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $543.5 million in the period.

