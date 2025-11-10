Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Starwood Property Trust: Q3…

Starwood Property Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 7:09 AM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Monday reported profit of $72.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $488.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up