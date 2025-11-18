Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18.5 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $263.9 million in the period.

