Stantec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $108.9 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.24 billion, also matching Street forecasts.

