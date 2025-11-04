Stanley Black & Decker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $51.4 million.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK

