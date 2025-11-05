Staar Surgical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $94.7 million in the period.

