SSR Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $385.8 million in the period.

