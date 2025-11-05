Sprott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.2 million in its third…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The company posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period.

