Spotify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $3.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.92 billion.

Spotify expects full-year revenue of $5.26 billion.

