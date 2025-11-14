Spire: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Friday reported a loss of $39.8 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Friday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $334.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271.7 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.48 billion.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

