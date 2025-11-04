Sphere Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $101.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.62 per share.

The company posted revenue of $262.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.3 million.

