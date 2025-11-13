Spectrum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $733.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.9 million, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.