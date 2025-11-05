Southwest Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported net income of $270.5 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported net income of $270.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $3.74. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period.

