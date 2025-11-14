Sotherly Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Friday reported a loss in a key…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Friday reported a loss in a key measure in its third quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $2.5 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.5 million, or 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $38 million in the period.

