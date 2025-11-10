Sonida Senior Living: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $26.9 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.56 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $98 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.7 million.

