Sohu.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported profit of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period.

