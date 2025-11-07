Soho House: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its third quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $370.8 million in the period.

