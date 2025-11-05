Snap: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.5…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

