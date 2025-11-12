Smart Sand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Wednesday reported net income of $3 million…

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Wednesday reported net income of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period.

