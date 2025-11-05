SkyWater Technology Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $144 million in…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $144 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, SkyWater Technology Inc. expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $165 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

