Sixth St: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $44.6 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $44.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.