Silvercorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period.

