Silicon Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $206 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

