Si-Bone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.7 million.

