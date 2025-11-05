Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $260.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

