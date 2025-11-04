Shopify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $264 million. On…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

