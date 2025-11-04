Shoals Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

The Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $135.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $467 million to $477 million.

