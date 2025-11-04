Sequans: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.