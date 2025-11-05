Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

