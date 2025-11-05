Sempra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $77 million. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.