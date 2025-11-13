Security National Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Thursday reported profit of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNFCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNFCA

