Sealed Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $255.1 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $255.1 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.