Seadrill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $363 million in the period.

Seadrill expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDRL

