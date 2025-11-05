Scotts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $151.8 million…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $151.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.63 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.88 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $387.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share.

