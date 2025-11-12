Scienture Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Commack, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The company posted revenue of $590,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $590,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCNX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.