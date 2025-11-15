Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 4=
Region Quarterfinal=
John Handley 48, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Phoebus 26, Churchland 21
Class 2=
Region Quarterfinal=
Union 40, Lee High 7
VISAA State Championship=
Division I=
Benedictine 20, Trinity Episcopal 0
Division II=
North Cross 54, St. Annes-Belfield 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
