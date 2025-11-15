Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 5:03 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 4=

Region Quarterfinal=

John Handley 48, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Phoebus 26, Churchland 21

Class 2=

Region Quarterfinal=

Union 40, Lee High 7

VISAA State Championship=

Division I=

Benedictine 20, Trinity Episcopal 0

Division II=

North Cross 54, St. Annes-Belfield 22

___

