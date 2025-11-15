Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 4= Region Quarterfinal= John Handley 48, Liberty-Bealeton 0 Phoebus 26, Churchland 21 Class 2= Region…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 4=

Region Quarterfinal=

John Handley 48, Liberty-Bealeton 0

Phoebus 26, Churchland 21

Class 2=

Region Quarterfinal=

Union 40, Lee High 7

VISAA State Championship=

Division I=

Benedictine 20, Trinity Episcopal 0

Division II=

North Cross 54, St. Annes-Belfield 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

