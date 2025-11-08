Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 5:50 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 47, St. John Paul the Great 14

J.I. Burton 17, Thomas Walker 14

John Handley 62, Millbrook 21

Woodberry Forest 51, Episcopal 12

VISAA State Championship=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Benedictine 34, St. Christopher’s 14

Trinity Episcopal 55, Norfolk Academy 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up