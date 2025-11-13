Sapiens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.3 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.

