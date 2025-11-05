Safehold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.3 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.3 million.

