Safeguard Scientifics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Friday reported net income of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

